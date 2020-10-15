Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Man douses his neighbors in acid after an argument, California police say

A 53-year-old man poured acid on the faces and necks of two of his neighbors earlier this month after an argument, according to police in Ukiah, California.

James Lee of Ukiah faces charges including using caustic chemicals on another and assault causing great bodily injury, police wrote on Facebook.

Officers responding to reports of a neighborhood dispute at 10:18 p.m. Oct. 5 discovered Lee had doused two neighbors with a gallon bottle of muriatic acid after an argument, police say.

Ukiah Valley Fire Authority and medical personnel also responded, police say. Firefighters conducted a hazmat cleanup on a sidewalk and concrete where the acid had spilled.

One of the injured neighbors was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to another hospital for extensive injuries, the Facebook post says.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Mendocino County judge set Lee’s bail at $125,000, police say.

Muriatic acid is a type of hydrochloric acid frequently used for home improvement projects and, when properly diluted, to clean swimming pools, BobVila.com reports.

Read Next
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Chapman University deals with COVID-19 cases among students

October 15, 2020 10:14 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service