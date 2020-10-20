Bow-and-arrow attack kills man at homeless camp, California police say

A 35-year-old man flagged down police Tuesday in National City, California to tell them he’d just killed someone with a bow and arrow at a nearby homeless camp.

Officers had been responding to reports of a dispute involving two men and a woman at the camp near 19th Street and Wilson Avenue near Interstate 5 at 2:30 p.m., KNSD reported.

Police found a man at the camp with a fatal arrow wound, the Times of San Diego reported. Authorities did not release his identity pending notification of his family.

Officers arrested Miguel Antonio Venegas, the man who had flagged them down, on suspicion of murder, KSWB reported. He’s being held without bail.

Police believe the dispute was over a woman, according to a station. All three people involved are believed to be homeless.

