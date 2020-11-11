Snowplow driver uncovers two bodies along remote California highway, cops say

Mono Lake is seen from a hillside across Highway 395 in 2004. A snowplow driver discovered two bodies in a double murder case just before dawn Monday on a remote stretch of Highway 395 in Mono County, California officials say. Associated Press file

A snowplow driver with the California Department of Transportation discovered two bodies on a remote highway in Mono County just before dawn Monday, authorities say.

The bodies of a man and woman were found on the shoulder of Highway 395 near Bridgeport, east of Yosemite National Park, at 6:30 a.m., the county sheriff’s office reported on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office and California Highway Patrol shut down the road, the release said. An investigation determined the man and woman had been murdered.

The two are not from Mono County, but authorities are not releasing their names until their families have been informed, the Facebook post said.

Investigators say the murders appear to be targeted and pose no threat to Bridgeport residents. They asked that anyone with information call 760-932-7549, option 7.

