COVID-19 unemployment scam could hit $2 billion, bank tells California lawmakers

In late November, a group of California district attorneys made the stunning disclosure that the state had disbursed as much as $1 billion in fraudulent pandemic unemployment assistance to state prisoners and their accomplices.

Now the bank that handed out the COVID-19 money says the amount of fraudulent aid distributed by California since the pandemic hit could be twice as much.

In a letter to state legislators, Bank of America said Monday that it has uncovered fraudulent activity covering more than 345,000 different accounts.

“Our assessment is that there is activity consistent with fraud in those accounts on the order of approximately $2 billion,” the bank’s director of California government relations, Brian Putler, told the lawmakers.

The BofA letter sheds dramatic new light on the extent of a fraud ring that has embarrassed Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Employment Development Department, which was responsible for administrating the federal aid after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the economy in March.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have provided significant detail to EDD, California law enforcement, and other state offices and agencies as to how criminals are using stolen identities to apply for unemployment benefits, intercepting cards in the mail, requesting replacement cards posing as legitimate benefit recipients, and engaging in ‘card cracking’ by filing false claims of unauthorized use,” Putler wrote.

He said the bank — which distributed the funds through debit cards — froze 345,000 accounts at EDD’s direction in September.

“Based in part on the relatively low volume of complaints to our call centers, as shared with EDD, we assess that a very small percentage of those total accounts may be legitimate,” Putler wrote.

What’s more, the bank froze an additional 62,000 accounts because they “triggered various fraud alert indicators.”

His letter suggests that criminals acted brazenly. The bank discovered that it had sent 76,000 debit cards to recipients in states that don’t even border California. What’s more, some of the perpetrators not only stole money, but filed additional claims with the banks, saying their accounts had been defrauded. In these cases, they received “temporary” credit from the bank “in the hundreds of millions of dollars ... essentially attempting to double-dip the fraudulent removal of funds,” the bank official wrote.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The letter stoked new outrage among the state’s watchdogs — and warnings that things are going to get uglier.

“I only think the number is going to go north,” said Michael Hestrin, Riverside County district attorney.

Greg Totten, Ventura County DA, noted that only two weeks ago, prosecutors estimated the fraud’s toll appeared to be about $400 million with potential to go to $1 billion.

The new numbers, he said, are “incredible. It’s a reflection of the artfulness of some criminal enterprises.”

He and others were again critical of EDD.

“I don’t know who was at the wheel. It appears there was no system set up to check,” Hestrin said.

He said not only were debit cards going out of state, but it appears they were going to recipients overseas.

EDD came under new fire from Sacramento lawmakers.

“It’s egregious that my constituents make a single typo that holds up their EDD benefits for months, while an inmate on death row can use a fake name and still get benefits paid out,” said Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, a frequent EDD critic.

“Our offices have to jump through hoops to get our constituents the benefits they need and yet, EDD is sending debit cards to state prisons without question,” he said. “That doesn’t add up.”