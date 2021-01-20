Do local teachers earn enough? Search average pay for every district in the state

Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $84,531 last school year, an increase of 2.2% from the prior year, new state data show.

Teacher pay was highest in Silicon Valley’s Mountain View-Los Altos Union High school district, where teachers earned, on average, about $139,100.

A quick way to adjust pay for cost of living is to calculate the difference between average teacher salary and the cost of the median-priced home. A teacher making $139,100 in Mountain View would have a hard time buying the median-priced home in Santa Clara County, which costs about $1,350,000, according to tracking firm Zillow.com.

By that same metric, the best-off teachers are in the small community of Tulelake in Modoc County, where average pay last year was $74,800 and the median-priced home cost about $135,000. The toughest place to be — by that metric — is the Jefferson Union High district in San Mateo County, where the average pay is $73,900 but the median-priced home costs about $1.4 million.

More than a dozen very small districts in rural areas of California paid their teachers, on average, less than $50,000 last school year. Among districts employing at least 100 teachers, the lowest average pay was about $57,800 at Fort Bragg Unified. The median-priced home in surrounding Mendocino County sells for about $440,000, according to Zillow.

Among the 15 school districts with the most teachers in the four-county Sacramento region, the highest average teacher pay last school year was about $90,300 at Roseville Joint Union High. The lowest average pay was about $71,000 at Davis Joint Unified.

The average teacher pay at Sacramento City Unified was about $82,100 last school year, a big jump from the average pay of $75,300 the prior year. It was about $81,400 at Elk Grove Unified; $77,500 at San Juan Unified; $79,400 at Twin Rivers Unified and $77,400 at Folsom-Cordova Unified.

Statewide, average teacher pay increased by about 14% between 2014-15 and 2019-20. By comparison, inflation rose about 9% during that time period.

Average teacher pay depends on a number of factors, not just the relative generosity or stinginess of a community’s school board. Pay usually increases with seniority, so a district with a preponderance of veteran teachers would tend to pay more on average than a district with a lot of inexperienced teachers. Cost of living also plays a role, as districts located in expensive communities must pay more to attract talent.