See what happened with COVID-19 in your Sacramento County ZIP code during December

COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Sacramento County.

The county reported about 25,700 new cases from Nov. 30 through Dec. 28, compared to about 11,350 cases during the prior four weeks, according to state and local data.

That translates to 164 new cases per 10,000 residents in December. For perspective, Sacramento saw about 48 new cases per 10,000 residents in August, at the height of the summer wave.

Some of the increase is due to more testing. However, COVID-19 positivity rates fluctuated between 10% and 11% in December, compared to 6% to 8% in August.

In a rough month, three ZIP codes stood out for their high confirmed infection rates.

Cases roughly doubled in the 95632 ZIP code (Galt), rising from 955 to 1807 during the last four weeks. That’s about 270 new, confirmed infections per 10,000 residents.

Cases in the 95829 ZIP code (Vineyard) rose from 802 to 1440 in the last four weeks, or by about 227 confirmed infections per 10,000 residents.

In the 95832 ZIP Code (Meadowview), cases jumped from 376 to 615 — about 207 confirmed infections per 10,000 residents — during the last four weeks.

Among ZIP codes with more than 10,000 people, the lowest rate of new infections was in 95818 (Land Park), which reported about 92 new infections per 10,000 residents, and in 95819 (East Sacramento)m which reported about 97 new infections per 10,000 residents.

Throughout the state, confirmed infection rates have been higher in low-income areas, which tend to have a high proportion of workers doing in-person, essential work, than in wealthier areas, which tend to have a high proportion of workers able to telecommute.