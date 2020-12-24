Placer and El Dorado counties doubled COVID cases last month. See the ZIP code maps

For months, Placer and El Dorado counties could boast of low COVID-19 infection rates, even as the virus hit urban Sacramento County hard.

That has changed. From Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Placer and El Dorado counties doubled, rising from around 8,100 to 16,700, according to state and local data.

That translates to about 145 new cases per 10,000 residents, similar to the rate of new cases seen in Sacramento County over the same period.

Among Placer County ZIP codes with more than 10,000 residents, new infection rates rose fastest in 95661 (east Roseville), where there were almost 200 new cases per 10,000 residents from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23.

Infection rates also rose fast in 95602 (north Auburn), 95678 (central Roseville) and 95677 (central Rocklin), according to Placer County Public Health data.

New cases grew slowest in 95713 (Colfax) and 95746 (Granite Bay).

El Dorado County health officials group together ZIP codes when reporting infections. New infection rates rose fastest — by far — in the Lake Tahoe area, which reported more than 200 new cases per 10,000 residents from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23.

Infection rates also rose fast in the El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park and Placerville areas, according to El Dorado County Public Health data.

New cases grew slowest in rural, southern El Dorado County.

COVID-19 deaths are also rising in both counties. By Dec. 23, 110 Placer County residents had died, up from 68 on Nov. 24. Over the same period, El Dorado County COVID-19 deaths rose from 4 to 13.