Driver armed with box cutter stabs man in road rage fight, California police say

California Highway Patrol investigators arrested a 25-year-old Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a freeway road-rage incident last week.

A man stabbed with a box cutter in a Southern California road rage confrontation Friday didn’t realize he’d been injured, California Highway Patrol officers say.

The man only discovered he’d been stabbed after he got into his vehicle and drove away from the fight near Highway 78 in San Marcos, north of San Diego, KNSD reported.

Jasmine Putnam, 25, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Times of San Diego reported.

Authorities don’t know what sparked the dispute, but the Nissan Pathfinder driven by Putnam and a Honda Civic pulled off the freeway onto Nordahl Road about 6 p.m., The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The two drivers got out to confront each other, then got into an altercation, California Highway Patrol officers told KNSD.

After later realizing he’d been stabbed, the other driver sought medical help, according to the Times of San Diego.

Police tracked down Putnam and recovered the box cutter, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.