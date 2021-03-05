Police hunt for sword-swinging skateboarder accused of attacking a man in California

California police are searching for sword-wielding skateboarder. Getty Images/Stockphoto

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a skateboarding swordsman, accused of attacking another man Friday afternoon.

Police say the alleged assailant is about 35 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing in around 150 pounds.

He was seen riding around El Cajon on a skateboard while wielding a 3-foot sword.

Police said he got into an argument with a 24-year-old man and slashed his hand using the sword, then hit him in the head with his skateboard and fled, City News Service reports.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries, KSWB reported.

It’s not clear what caused the argument, outlets report.