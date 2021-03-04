Sacramento woman arrested on DUI charge after she drives to CHP office, turns herself in

A 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday at the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento Area Office after she drove there while intoxicated and turned herself in for driving under the influence and shoplifting, officials said.

The woman had trouble parking her car at the office because she was intoxicated, the CHP announced in a post on Facebook. A photo the CHP released shows that the car’s front wheels went over the parking stop and came to rest directly against the sidewalk near the office’s front entrance.

Desiray Bailey of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail, said Officer Jim Young, a CHP spokesman. She was booked at the jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge and an arrest warrant on theft of personal property charge, according to jail records. Her bail amount was set at $13,500.

“As strange as this was, and as much as we say on this Facebook page that there is absolutely no excuse to drive while impaired, this individual at least realized that she was doing something dangerous and turned herself in before she hurt herself or somebody else,” CHP officials wrote in the post. “Please do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired!”