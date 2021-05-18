Man drowns after rescuers save two kids swept to sea, California officials say

Firefighters rescued two kids, ages 6 and 12, and a man swept to sea off a Santa Cruz, California, beach on Sunday evening, but the man died, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A man and two children, ages 6 and 12, were rescued Sunday evening after being swept 200 yards out to sea from a Santa Cruz beach, California officials say.

The man later died despite efforts to revive him, the Santa Cruz Fire Department said on Facebook. The children are reported in good condition.

Firefighters and harbor patrol officers responded to a water rescue at the Santa Cruz Main Beach at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River at 6 p.m.

Harbor patrol officers found the man floating unconscious in the water, the fire department said. They brought the man and children to shore to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

A Santa Cruz Fire Department rescue swimmer also was hospitalized overnight for observation but later discharged, firefighters said.

“With summer months ahead, and Memorial Day fast approaching, the Santa Cruz Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the dangers the ocean can present,” the Facebook post said.