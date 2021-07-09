California issues electricity emergency as heat, wildfire in Oregon strain power supplies

As a brutal heat wave intensifies across California, the manager of state’s power grid warned Friday that electricity supplies are being strained to a degree rarely seen.

The California Independent System Operator issued a Stage 2 emergency alert at 6:32 p.m. and urged Californians to conserve energy immediately as temperatures across interior California zoomed past 100 degrees. Downtown Sacramento tied its high temperature of 109 at 5:25 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The mark was previous reached on this day in 2002.

And multiple 100-degree-plus days are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.

It was the first alert of this magnitude in 2021. A so-called Stage 2 was declared in August 2020, which was the first time the power grid had reached Stage 2 since a heat wave in 2006.

Stage 2 means consumption is so high that California has become “reserve deficient,” meaning in effect the state was eating into its margin for error. A Stage 2 gives the ISO the authority to order power generators that had been idle to start supplying electricity to the grid.

It’s also the last stage before the ISO would order rolling blackouts to keep the grid from failing.

Compounding matters, a wildfire burning in southern Oregon is threatening distribution lines that bring power into California. That prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an emergency proclamation to free up additional energy supplies.

The Bootleg Fire, which started Tuesday about 33 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, continues to burn in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Authorities say strong winds have pushed the flames through heavy timber and brush, allowing the fire to grow unabated to nearly 39,000 acres.

“The fire will continue to move unchecked in all directions, with unstable air conditions and extremely dry fuels,” the U.S. Forest Service said in an incident update.

The ISO told The Sacramento Bee that the fire “has reduced import capability over the California-Oregon Intertie,” which is running across transmission lines threatened by the fire.

“Following the issue of its warning, the ISO has been requesting additional energy from its neighbors,” the ISO said.

Peak energy usage was 8 p.m. The ISO said quick reductions and diminishing demand “may be sufficient to avoid further emergency levels and avoid outages.”

At 8:30 p.m., the ISO tweeted “your efforts are working” and said the grid is “remaining stable at this time,” thanks to a Flex Alert in effect until 9 p.m.

However, the ISO issued another Flex Alert for Saturday. The advisory urges residents to turn up thermostats to 78 and take other steps to reduce energy use.

The California ISO has extended its #FlexAlert to a second day through Saturday urging consumers to continue #energyconservation due to extreme heat in #CAwx and wildfire in Southern Oregon threatening transmission lines causing strain on the #powergrid. https://t.co/X7dNqGhFnx pic.twitter.com/SmQyU8vCmJ — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 10, 2021

This is the third major heat wave already this year, and each has been accompanied by the grid’s Flex Alerts. In early July the System Operator appealed to power generators and traders to make more supplies available to California for the balance of the summer and early fall.

While grid managers said in May they were fairly sure the state could avoid blackouts this year, their confidence has waned as successive heat waves smother the state — and the drought has wiped out an estimated 1,000 megawatts worth of power at the state’s hydro plants.

Last summer California endured two consecutive nights of rolling blackouts during a 110-degree heat wave through much of the West. The grid is considered most vulnerable after the sun goes down, solar generation fades, but it remains hot.