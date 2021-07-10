Sacramento braces for red-hot weekend. When will cooler weather be coming to California?

Sacramento is on the verge of what could be the hottest weekend in its recorded history.

Propelled by a scorching heat wave that struck the Valley Friday, cities across the region are experiencing temperature highs that have already passed triple digits – and the heat is expected to extend into early next week.

The only weekend in the weather service record that was hotter happened on Saturday, August 15th and Sunday, August 16, 2020. The city saw a high of 111 and 112 on those days consecutively.

People are turning to air conditioners to fend off the blistering heat this weekend, leading SMUD to suggest customers ease off the electricity Saturday afternoon and the rest of the weekend to prevent a power shortage triggered by a wildfire in southern Oregon.

Weather service forecaster Scott Rowe said that the Sacramento area was approaching a record high on Saturday afternoon for the downtown area.

The temperature in downtown was 110 degrees as of 3:30 p.m., just shy of a record 112 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the hottest time of day in the area usually comes between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., there was still a potential for record-setting heat.

Whether or not Sunday will hit record highs still remains to be seen. Rowe said it’s not as likely, since the record stands at 110 and downtown Sacramento is expected to hit about 107 degrees.

“Today will be the hottest day of this stretch of heat for most interior locations,” weather service officials said in a Saturday forecast discussion.

But Sacramento may be well on its way to break another record anyway. Saturday marked the third day this year of 110 or greater temperatures in downtown, which ties an annual record from 1925 and 1996. And, Rowe said, the city may very well break the old record.

“We’ve still got a little more summer to go,” he said.

Areas in the northern Sacramento Valley might be closer to daily record highs this weekend, however. Redding and Red Bluff both recorded 111-degree weather on Saturday, and near-record high heat is expected on Sunday as well. The potential to break or meet records is more likely there than in Sacramento, Rowe said.

The good news is that Northern California cooling is expected starting early next week.

“Folks will definitely notice a difference Monday,” Rowe said.

Day-to-day cooling is predicted starting Monday through about midweek, helped along by a returning Delta breeze, and by Wednesday, Sacramento should be back down into the 90s, according to Rowe.