Here’s what to do if you’ve been ordered to evacuate from an oncoming wildfire

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The Red Cross recommends that people follow evacuation orders during wildfires, find an open shelter, and bring personal items, an emergency kit and your pets.. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

Multiple wildfires burning across California have resulted in destroyed homes and evacuation orders for residents this week.

Lt. Nelson Resendes, spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, said that around 2,400 people in Placer County were under an evacuation order, and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said around 4,200 people in Nevada County were under an evacuation warning or order, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The Dixie Fire, one of the largest in California history, has burned through Greenville in Plumas County, McClatchy News reported.

Residents of Greenville were warned to leave immediately.

“If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!! … If you remain, emergency responders may not be able to assist you,” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 16,000 people have been evacuated in the state, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Residents can check evacuation zones using Zonehaven.

Here’s what to do if you’re under an evacuation order.

Pre-evacuation

If you’re anticipating that you’ll be under an evacuation order, prepare an emergency kit and have a Wildfire Action Plan for what to do during a wildfire, according to Cal Fire.

Make sure your windows and doors are closed, remove flammable curtains and window shades, as well as lightweight curtains, turn off air conditioning and move any flammable furniture to the middle of the room and away from doors and windows, Cal Fire said. Shut off the gas meter and leave your lights on so firefighters will be able to see your house in smoke.

For outside your house, gather up anything flammable and bring those items inside or put them in your pool. Make sure propane tanks are turned off, move any propane appliances away from your home, and connect your hose to outside water spigots or valves for firefighters.

Turn off any sprinklers because they can affect water pressure.

Pack your emergency kit in your car and back up into the driveway with the doors and windows closed and the vehicle loaded.

If possible, have a ladder outside your home for firefighters to have easy access and seal ground and attic vents with commercial seals or plywood.

Finally, know where your pets are and think about moving them to a safe location before the evacuation order.

During an evacuation order

The Red Cross recommends you follow evacuation orders and find an open shelter by visiting redcross.org.

The organization recommends people bring items for themselves and their family members, including medications, clothing, blankets, pillows, important documents and hygiene products. For children, the Red Cross recommends bringing formula, toys, diapers and other items.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has open group shelters but said hotels could “be more appropriate” if the coronavirus transmission rate is high in your area. The Red Cross will also have cleaning procedures, masks, screening and social distancing precautions in place.