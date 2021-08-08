Pregnant passenger dies when driver crashes in a road-rage chase, California cops say

A collision in Long Beach during a road-rage pursuit by an accused drunken driver killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman in his pickup truck, California police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died Saturday in a road-rage crash involving a suspected drunken driver, California police say.

Miguel Larios, 26, of Long Beach, pursued another driver on Long Beach Boulevard in a road-rage incident with the woman and a 10-year-old boy as his passengers, police said in a news release.

A 2004 Toyota Corolla, which was not involved in the original incident, pulled out of a parking spot along the street in front of Larios at 11:36 a.m., police said.

Larios’ 2006 GMC pickup truck slammed into the Toyota, then careened into another pickup truck parked on the street, according to police.

Larios and the boy had non-life threatening injuries, but the woman, who was eight months pregnant, suffered critical injuries and later died, police said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Larios faces charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence and child endangerment, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crash call Long Beach Police Department collision investigation detail detectives Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER