19-year-old drowns after jumping off cliff into California lake, sheriff says

Two drownings occurred in the Colorado River and Lake Havasu in California on Aug. 14, 2021. Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau

A 19-year-old man drowned in California after plunging into Lake Havasu on Saturday, officials said.

Kason Ryan Adams from Temecula was last seen jumping from a rock formation in Copper Canyon, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office Colorado River Station.

The area has an 80-foot jump rock and other smaller formations that people use for diving. It’s unclear if he jumped from that rock.

Witnesses recovered Adams’ body after he didn’t resurface from the water, officials said, and they performed CPR on him.

Then deputies arrived and took Adams to the Water Safety Center, where paramedics also tried life-saving measures. He was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lake Havasu is separated by the Arizona-California border. The Colorado River runs through the lake and divides the two states.

The sheriff’s office also reported another drowning on Saturday after an unidentified body was seen floating in the Colorado River, south of Nevada’s Avi Resort and Casino.

The man’s body was found face down in the water wearing black jeans, tennis shoes and gloves and no shirt, officials said. He had a few tattoos, including “SICKBOI” on his stomach.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER