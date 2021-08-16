Boy dies from contact with extremely rare brain-eating amoeba during Tehama County swim

A boy died after contact with an extremely rare and dangerous amoeba, likely from a freshwater swim according to his family.

David Pruitt, 7, died from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, on Aug. 7.

He was rushed to the emergency room and flown to UC Davis Medical Center on July 30, according to his aunt Crystal Haley on a GoFundMe page for the family. He was on life support with severe brain swelling.

The family has raised nearly $22,000 of its $30,000 goal. “We are still asking any and everyone to donate what you can and to share this information about the amoeba and the PAM illness with as many people as you can,” said Haley.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There have only been 10 reported cases of TAM in California since 1971, according to a release by Tehama County Health Services. The boy likely came into contact with the amoeba in a lake in Tehama County.

People who die of PAM usually encounter naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming or diving in freshwater lakes or rivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes PAM, which is usually fatal,” the CDC says.

Infections do not occur from swallowing water with the amoeba in it.

“The family is extremely thankful, humbled, and feel so blessed to know people care so deeply for them and have and are still praying for them and have donated what they can to help them during this tragic time,” Haley said in the latest fundraising update.