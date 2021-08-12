Man struck and killed as he attempted to leave the scene of a crash along Highway 50

One man died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 50 near Folsom. The man was in the roadway, leaving his truck after it struck a guardrail, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said that at 2:41 a.m. Thursday, they received reports that a pickup crashed into the freeway median in the area of Prairie City Road. The driver hit a metal guardrail twice before the vehicle stopped in the freeway median.

The driver then exited his vehicle and “fled the scene” across Highway 50’s eastbound lanes, according to a CHP news release. While he was crossing the road, he was struck by another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 22 years old, but his identity was not released.

It is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the CHP said.

