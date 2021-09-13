Mom carrying toddler from beach is killed in hit-and-run crash, California family says

A 33-year-old California woman was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sept. 11, 2021, while holding her 3-year-old son, according to police and media reports. ScreenGrab from GoFundMe

A 33-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles on Saturday while holding her child, according to police and media reports.

Wendy Galdamez crossed a street with her 3-year-old son in Playa del Rey around 11 p.m. when a car struck them, news outlets report.

Galdamez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Her child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said. But Galdamez’s family said the child would be “OK” in a GoFundMe post.

Prior to her death, Galdamez had been at the beach with her husband and two children, KTLA reported. She was holding the 3-year-old child as she crossed Vista Del Mar while her husband had their 4-year-old son, KCBS-TV reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said a Toyota 4Runner hit her and the driver fled. The person has not been found by police.

Her family described the incident as a “fatal, tragic loss,” according to their fundraising page.

“It’s shocking. I can’t believe it still. We’re still in complete shock that this happened,” Galdamez’s cousin Jennifer Vera told KTLA. “My cousin, she was loving, nurturing, she was all about her family, she was so giving.”

LAPD is investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run. Officials said there likely is “significant” damage to the front of the vehicle, KCBS-TV reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER