3.4-magnitude quake near Morgan Hill latest to rattle Bay Area, USGS reports

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Sunday morning, near Morgan Hill, Califonria, reported the U.S. Geological Survey..
A shallow 3.4-magnitude earthquake woke up the San Francisco Bay Area near Morgan Hill on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 1.2-mile-deep quake hit 7 miles northwest of Morgan Hill at 5 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Fifty people from as far away as Sacramento and Monterey reported feeling the earthquake, according to the USGS.

The quake follows a 3.4-magnitude tremor at 12:22 p.m. Pacific time Saturday north of San Leandro in the Bay Area, the USGS reported.

Another 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Santa Rosa, north of the Bay Area, at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, McClatchy News reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

