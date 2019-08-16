Evacuation orders lifted for Patterson Fire in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says

Watch time-lapse of smoke from Patterson fire in El Dorado County The Patterson Fire neared homes in the Diamond Springs area in El Dorado County on Aug. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Patterson Fire neared homes in the Diamond Springs area in El Dorado County on Aug. 15, 2019.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in El Dorado County as crews made “great progress” overnight on a 35-acre wildfire, Cal Fire said in an incident report Friday morning.

The Patterson Fire, which sparked just after 4 p.m. Thursday near Patterson Drive in Diamond Springs, is now reported at 40 percent containment.

No injuries have been reported, no structures have been damaged and none are currently threatened, Cal Fire says.

The cause of the vegetation fire remains under investigation. A total of 100 personnel remained assigned to the fire as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW