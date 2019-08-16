Fires
Evacuation orders lifted for Patterson Fire in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says
Watch time-lapse of smoke from Patterson fire in El Dorado County
Evacuation orders have been lifted in El Dorado County as crews made “great progress” overnight on a 35-acre wildfire, Cal Fire said in an incident report Friday morning.
The Patterson Fire, which sparked just after 4 p.m. Thursday near Patterson Drive in Diamond Springs, is now reported at 40 percent containment.
No injuries have been reported, no structures have been damaged and none are currently threatened, Cal Fire says.
The cause of the vegetation fire remains under investigation. A total of 100 personnel remained assigned to the fire as of 7 a.m. Friday.
