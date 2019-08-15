Fire breaks out near El Dorado County homes, air tankers dispatched to blaze

Cal Fire personnel staved off a growing blaze as it neared homes in the Diamond Springs area in El Dorado County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and grew to just shy of 10 acres by 5 p.m., said Diana Swartz, spokeswoman for Cal Fire.

“When it gets to 10 acres, that’s when we start getting really worried,” Swartz said.

Though homes were in the vicinity, Swartz said she did not know of any evacuation warnings or orders for the area.

Heavy airtankers carrying thousands of pounds of fire retardant were dispatched to the blaze and were dropping the pink substance along hillsides in the area.

Swartz said the fire is burning in grassy terrain with heavy oak brush, making it difficult for crews to access the area.

The fire was not listed on Cal Fire’s major incident’s page at 5 p.m.