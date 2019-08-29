Fire crews struggle to put out Lassen Co. blaze, endangering protected bird species

Destined to Burn: Living under the threat of wildfire in California One in 12 of California's homes exists in areas facing severe wildfire threat. Is there anything that can be done to spare these homes? We explore the perils of wildfire danger in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in 12 of California's homes exists in areas facing severe wildfire threat. Is there anything that can be done to spare these homes? We explore the perils of wildfire danger in California.

A 1,000-acre fire that ignited Thursday in Lassen County is threatening the prime habitat of a protected bird species, officials say.

The Ranch Fire is burning 13 miles northeast of Susanville near Horse Lake Road, the Bureau of Land Management reported.

More than 400 fire crews are working to put out the blaze. Wednesday evening, the bureau dispatched multiple helicopters, water tenders, bulldozers and engines. However, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Ranch Fire was only 10% contained.

“The fire was pushed by erratic wind (and) ... has spread into rocky terrain, limiting effective suppression to experienced hand crews and air support,” the bureau said in a report. “(T)he fire could continue to spread east and northeast toward Horse Lake Flat.”

Two remote ranches and a historic cabin were evacuated. While no buildings have burned, the fire has consumed 300 acres of greater sage-grouse habitat, which mainly consists of sagebrush, according to the bureau.

This species, also known as the sagehen, has been listed as a species of special concern since 1992 in California, the state with the greatest greater sage-grouse population in North America, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bird is native to the great basin portion of California, from eastern Siskiyou and northeastern Shasta counties to Owens Valley in Inyo County, CDFW said in a report.

Their primary threats consist of inhabitable plant expansions, West Nile-positive mosquitoes and — most recently — fires.

The Ranch Fire ignited just more than two miles from the site of last week’s Horse Fire northeast of Susanville. which burned 131 acres and was 80% contained Wednesday.