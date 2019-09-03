Code Red in El Dorado County: Fire near Auburn threatens structures, prompts evacuations

See time-lapse of smoke from Country Fire The Country Fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 in the area of Highway 193 east of Auburn in the unincorporated community of Cool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Country Fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 in the area of Highway 193 east of Auburn in the unincorporated community of Cool.

A wildfire in rural El Dorado County has forced evacuations of mountain residents northeast of the town of Cool and prompted closure of Highway 193 between Cool and Georgetown.

The fire, of unknown cause, broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday in grass and oak woodlands that are dotted with rural homesteads, officials said.

““We have structures threatened and evacuations are in place,” Cal Fire spokesperson Diane Sharp said. “There are lots of people living in those nooks and crannies.”

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office said it was sending out mandatory-evacuation Code Red messages to locals.

The following locations are being evacuated:

▪ South side of Sweetwater Trail from Cascade Trail to Highway 193

▪ Cascade Trail, from Greenhorn Trail to Sweetwater Trail

▪ Cascade Trail south side between Green horn trail to Sweetwater Trail

▪ Secret Ravine Trail

▪ Stoney Hill Court

▪ Bald Eagle Court

▪ Cattail Court

▪ West side of Greenhorn Trail

The evacuation center is located at Cool Community Church on 863 Cave Valley Road.

“If you are in these areas, please evacuate immediately,” sheriff’s deputies said in a Facebook post. “If you do not need to be in this area, please stay away to allow fire and emergency personnel to get to the fire.”

The El Dorado National Forest Service tweeted it is assisting fire crews and sheriff’s deputies in containing the fire.

Penobscot Rd