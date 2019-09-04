Wildfire burning near Cool, California, now 30 percent contained, most evacuations lifted

Country Fire evacuees tell their story in El Dorado County A wildfire in rural El Dorado County near Cool spurred evacuations Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Evacuees talk about what they saw and their concerns about evacuating during a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wildfire in rural El Dorado County near Cool spurred evacuations Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Evacuees talk about what they saw and their concerns about evacuating during a wildfire.

A small patch of rural homes in the Sierra foothills remain under evacuation orders Wednesday in response to a wildfire burning near Cool in El Dorado County, but firefighters have halted forward progress on the blaze, Cal Fire said in a morning update.

The Country Fire was 30 percent contained as of 7 a.m. and is now mapped at 75 acres, Cal Fire says. The grass fire sparked along Highway 193, northeast of the town of Cool, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire prompted evacuation orders along winding hill roads Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuation orders were lifted except for those on Circle Drive and Lou Allen Lane, both located along Highway 193 between Cool and Greenwood.

Two Garden Valley firefighters sustained minor injuries Tuesday when their truck was overrun by the fire. Three out-buildings and one modular structure were damaged as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The Cool Community Church has been designated as the evacuation center. About 30 people were staying at the church as of Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire had estimated the fire at 85 acres as of Tuesday evening’s incident update, but downgraded the reported size to 75 acres as of Wednesday.

The fire started with a rapid rate of spread, prompting the dispatch of air tankers, but those tankers were ultimately called off as firefighters got a handle on the blaze.

“Firefighters are making great progress on the fire and forward progress has stopped,” Cal Fire said in a Tuesday evening update. “Significant resources remain on scene to ensure further containment.”

A total of 10 fire crews remain assigned to the scene as of Wednesday morning.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

