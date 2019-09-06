Country Fire near Cool in El Dorado County 100 percent contained, Cal Fire says

Country Fire evacuees tell their story in El Dorado County A wildfire in rural El Dorado County near Cool spurred evacuations Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Evacuees talk about what they saw and their concerns about evacuating during a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wildfire in rural El Dorado County near Cool spurred evacuations Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Evacuees talk about what they saw and their concerns about evacuating during a wildfire.

Authorities say the Country Fire, an 85-acre wildfire that ignited Tuesday in El Dorado County and injured two firefighters, has been fully contained as of Friday morning.

Cal Fire said in an incident update that the fire, which started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 193 near the town of Cool, was 100 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Friday.

The Country Fire overwhelmed a firetruck, leading two firefighters to suffer minor injuries, Cal Fire said. The blaze also destroyed one structure and three additional outbuildings before crews stopped forward progress.

Just four fire officials remained to patrol the Country Fire overnight, and they observed no smoke, according to Cal Fire incident reports Thursday night and Friday morning.

