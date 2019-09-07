Red Bank Fire burning in rural Tehama County still growing, evacuations remain

See time-lapse of smoke from Red Bank fire in Tehama County The Red Bank fire was burning just west of Red Bluff in Tehama County on Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Red Bank fire was burning just west of Red Bluff in Tehama County on Sept. 5, 2019.

Evacuations remain in place for rural parts of Tehama County in Northern California as fire crews continue to work to increase containment of the Red Bank Fire, which has grown to more than 7,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The state’s second largest blaze is burning in rural areas west of Red Bluff and was 9 percent contained as of Saturday morning.

“The fire is burning in remote, very steep, rocky terrain,” Cal Fire said. “Firefighters are being challenged by narrow roads and poor access into the fire area. Plans are being made to fly firefighters into the fire line to assist with containment efforts.”

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for areas south of Highway 36 between Tedoc Road and Vestal Road, and between the Shasta-Trinity National Forest boundary and the Four Corners intersection, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation warning is in effect for the Red Banks community east of Joint Road.

Nearly 2,500 personnel are assigned to the fire, along with 158 fire engines and 18 helicopters, according to the Cal Fire Incident Map.

The fire started Sept. 5 when lightning struck the area, Cal Fire said.