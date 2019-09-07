Massive wildfire burning in Plumas National Forest in Northern CA. Evacuations ordered

Walker Fire, September 6, 2019.

A raging wildfire near Quincy in Plumas County erupted to 24,000 acres on Saturday, forcing evacuations in the area, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The Walker Fire broke out Wednesday about inside the Plumas National Forest about 11 miles east of Taylorsville. The blaze was at 2,000 acres on Friday morning, before strong winds in the area rapidly grew the fire, burning over 17,000 acres by Friday night.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had covered 24,040 acres and stood at zero percent containment.

The fire is burning about 120 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Evacuations have been ordered for the Genesee Valley corridor, the Ward Creek area, the Flournoy Bridge area, and Antelope Lake. Genesee Valley Road and Antelope Lake Road have also been closed. No structures have been lost.

Over 500 firefighters along with air tankers and ground resources are currently fighting the fire.

A plume of smoke from the blaze could reportedly be seen from as far away as Reno.