Wildfires break out across Northern California. Structures threatened, evacuations ordered

Cal Fire crews began battling the Oak Fire in Lake County, one of two new wild fires to start Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews are battling two new Northern California fires that erupted Saturday afternoon in Butte and Lake counties, Cal Fire said on social media.

The Butte Unit of Cal Fire responded to a fire in the foothills east of Oroville at approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on Twitter. The fire, dubbed the Swedes Fire, was initially reported to be a vegetation fire on Chinese Wall Road, but grew to at least 50 acres in a matter of minutes.

Cal Fire crews called for additional resources around 3:30 p.m. as the fire began to threaten nearby structures, Cal Fire said. The blaze was expected to burn into the footprint left by the 2017 Wall Fire, according to Cal Fire.

Earlier Saturday, Butte County crews had stopped forward progress on another fire, the Forbestown Fire, increasing containment to 80 percent on the 58-acre fire.

In Lake County, crews began fighting the 20-acre Oak Fire shortly after 3 p.m. as it grew in the hills near Highway 29 and Cole Creek Road, south of Kelseyville, Cal Fire said. The fire is currently zero percent contained.

A photo shared in a Cal Fire social media post showed the fire burning near an orchard in an area with thick brush and trees.

Also on Saturday, a wildfire burning near Quincy in Plumas County grew to 24,000 acres, forcing evacuations in the area, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The Walker Fire broke out Wednesday inside the Plumas National Forest about 11 miles east of Taylorsville. The blaze was at 2,000 acres on Friday morning, before strong winds in the area rapidly caused the fire to grow, burning over 17,000 acres by Friday night.