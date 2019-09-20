10-acre grass fire burning near Sacramento International Airport

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

A 10-acre grass fire has broken out near the Sacramento International Airport at Metro Air Parkway and Skyking Road on Friday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The fire is just east of an Amazon warehouse on West Elkhorn Boulevard. The fire is at two alarms and progressing, official said.

The fire is several miles west of a larger grass fire burning between Elverta and Roseville. That fire, called the Baseline Fire, is at 150 acres.

