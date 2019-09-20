Firefighters battling 150-acre grass fire west of Roseville; structures threatened

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Firefighters are battling a 150-acre grass fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane along the Sacramento-Placer county line west of Roseville, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit.

Structures are under threat from the blaze, dubbed the Baseline Fire, says Cal Fire, and smoke is visible from midtown Sacramento.

Dispatch logs for the California Highway Patrol said that enforcement is stopping traffic at 16th Street and Elverta Road east of Elverta and at Dyer Lane and Watt Avenue near Gibson Ranch. Baseline Road between Watt Avenue and Locust Road is also closed, several agencies reported. Motorists are advised to stay out of the area.

The CHP logs also say that the fire, which broke out around 2 p.m., leaped across Dyer Lane.

Crews from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, South Placer Fire District and Roseville Fire Department are assisting the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in the efforts.

A separate fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at Metro Air Parkway and Skyking Road near Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. That fire is 10 acres and progressing, officials said.

The cause of both fires is unknown.