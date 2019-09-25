PG&E shutoffs now affecting 48,000 in Northern CA as some enter 3rd day without power

‘I almost feel like we’re being punished.’ What it’s like in areas with PG&E power shutoffs Butte County residents that had their power shut off by PG&E because of wildfire danger gathered at a community resource tent at the Harrison Stadium parking lot in Oroville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Butte County residents that had their power shut off by PG&E because of wildfire danger gathered at a community resource tent at the Harrison Stadium parking lot in Oroville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

PG&E confirmed Wednesday morning that power was cut overnight to about 48,200 customers across seven Northern California counties. The outage will continue through most of Wednesday, as critical fire weather conditions linger in the Sierra Nevada foothills and North Bay.

The public safety power shutoff was initiated between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday in Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba counties, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said in a news release shortly after 6 a.m.

PG&E advises that some affected customers may not have power restored until Thursday because the safety inspections required to restore power must be done during daylight hours. Crews will need to inspect about 2,785 miles of power lines before power can fully be restored to the customers affected by the shutoff, according to Wednesday’s news release.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service across much of Northern California was extended through early Wednesday evening, originally set to expire around midday.

Red Flag Warning in effect through Wednesday.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Strong winds that are warm and dry can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Practice fire safety #CAwx #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/EzuB3NHFuj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 24, 2019 Hot temperatures continue across interior #NorCal today, then much cooler weather returns for the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hpEBjxTQsm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 25, 2019

“This PSPS decision was based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk,” PG&E’s news release said. “Forecasts indicate that the peak period of winds should end around noon today.”

The company on Monday evening shut off power to approximately 22,000 customers in portions of Butte, Yuba and Nevada counties as high temperatures and gusty winds were forecast to create critical wildfire conditions.

PG&E then advised customers in those three counties and throughout much of the rest of the foothills and North Bay that they should “remain on standby” for another shutoff event Tuesday evening. That shutoff was pushed to the overnight hours as forecasts continued to shift, PG&E said.

