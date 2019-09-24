24,000 customers still without power amid PG&E shutoff. Here’s what to expect Tuesday

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

Power remains out for about 24,000 PG&E customers Tuesday morning after the utility initiated a public safety shutoff Monday evening amid critical fire weather.

The interruptions have cut power to portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. advises that customers in those three counties plus six others - El Dorado, Lake, Sutter, Napa, Placer and Sonoma - should “remain on standby” for another possible shutoff that would start Tuesday night and last through Wednesday morning, according to PG&E’s public safety power shutoff website.

No estimate has been given yet for the total number of customers that would be affected by a Tuesday night shutoff.

Will PG&E cut power Tuesday night?

PG&E has said a decision regarding a Tuesday shutoff will be announced late Tuesday morning.

PG&E also said in a tweet about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday that customers still affected by Monday’s shutoff may have their power restored “for a brief time” before a potential Tuesday evening shutoff, and reminded customers in those areas to charge their electronic devices during that window.

Where can Butte, Nevada and Yuba county residents go?

PG&E has also announced it will open five community resource centers at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The locations will provide air conditioning, bottled water, restrooms, charging devices and seating for up to 100 people at each location.

The centers will be at the Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds; the Sierra College Grass Valley Campus, 14144 Lakeridge Circle in Magalia; the Harrison Stadium parking lot in Oroville; and the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House.

Why did PG&E shut off power?

This week’s power shutoff events come as critical fire weather is in the forecast for most of the Sacramento Valley, the North Bay and the foothills.

PG&E announced the possible shutoffs over the weekend at about the same time the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, in effect from Monday afternoon through at least midday Wednesday, warning of hot, dry and windy conditions that present high wildfire risk.