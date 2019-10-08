Fires
Here is how you should prepare for PG&E’s planned mass outage
Pacific Gas & Electric plans to shut off the power to an estimated 800,000 customers across 34 counties across northern and central California on Wednesday, beginning as early as 4 a.m., in order to mitigate wildfire risk during exceptionally windy conditions.
When that happens, the power could be out for several days.
Here’s what you need to know to prepare.
- Have a safety plan for everybody in the household. Don’t forget the pets! Have a way to keep in touch.
- Make sure that you have adequate amounts of any prescription medicines, as well as an alternative cold storage means for meds that need refrigeration.
- You should have an emergency kit, including batteries for any necessary devices, flashlights, a phone charging kit, first-aid supplies, food, water and, if possible, cash.
- Does your house have an automatic garage door? Make sure you know how to get it open when the power goes out.
- If you have a backup generator, make sure that it’s safe to operate.
If you need a place to charge your phone, use the bathroom or maybe just enjoy some air conditioning, PG&E is maintaining community resource centers in several counties.
You can get PG&E alerts for your zip code by calling 1-877-9000-PGE or by texting “ENROLL” to 97633.
