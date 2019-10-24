Wildfire explodes to 10,000 acres overnight near Geyserville, California. Evacuations ordered

The Kincade Fire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County has spread to 10,000 acres as of Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

A fast-moving wildfire burning in Sonoma County erupted to more than 10,000 acres overnight, swept by extreme winds, and is forcing evacuations, authorities say.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 a.m. said the Kincade Fire had jumped Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for the entire community of Geyserville, an unincorporated town of just under 1,000 residents, to be prepared to evacuate.

The Kincade Fire ignited about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported the fire at 7,000 acres by 2 a.m., then upped the estimate to 10,000 acres - more than 15 square miles - just before 4 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders and road closures are in place for Cloverdale Geyers, Geysers, Red Winery, Alexander Mountain and Pine Flat roads, as well as all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report.

Windsor High School was temporarily designated as an evacuation center but has been closed. The Healdsburg Community Center remains open for residents in the evacuation areas, Sonoma County said in a tweet.

Two structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, Cal Fire said in a Thursday morning update.