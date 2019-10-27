Raging brush fires close Interstate 80 at Carquinez Bridge. Crockett evacuation ordered

Two large brush fires burning near the Carquinez Bridge have closed Interstate 80 in both directions and is forcing the evacuation of the southern half of the city of Crockett, authorities say.

The fires are burning on both sides of the bridge near Vallejo, and they are forcing westbound motorists to be diverted at Interstate 780 and eastbound traffic to divert to Highway 4, the CHP says.

One fire broke out north of the bridge near where the California Maritime Academy training ship, the Golden Bear, is docked. It was spreading up the bill and toward the north approach to the bridge.

A second fire across the Carquinez Strait was burning on a hillside, not far from refinery storage tanks where a massive blaze erupted on Oct. 15.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We are moving significant resources into that area,” said Steve Hill, a spokesman for Contra Costa fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the southern half of Crockett and evacuation warnings have been issued for the rest of the city of about 3,000 people.

Aerial television coverage showed some vehicles burning in the area, and Hill said it appeared that the fire began on one side and that embers were blown by high winds across the Carquinez Strait and ignited a second blaze.

“It does not appear that structures are threatened on the Contra Costa side of the straits,” Hill said.

Incredibly heartbreaking. You can see the Carquinez Bridge on the right, 80 is in the middle. Winds are blowing over 30mph here. Firefighters are on scene attacking this new fire. Folks are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/QbnVrk3Ozs — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 27, 2019 Driving through this was pretty scary. Made it through just before they shut down the bridge. @KTVU @KCBSAMFMTraffic #kincaidefire #carquinezbridge pic.twitter.com/njjYe3UnF2 — Mayank P (@Mayank__P1) October 27, 2019 This is scene as we head to Carquinez bridge in Vallejo. A fire has forced CHP to close I-80 from the bridge to Magazine St exit. Traffic being diverted to I-780. pic.twitter.com/93jMH3zur3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) October 27, 2019