Live updates: Kincade Fire burns 100 square miles; 1 million PG&E customers lose power

The Kincade Fire continues to burn Monday morning in Sonoma County, with about 180,000 residents still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Meanwhile a dangerous new fire, called the Getty Fire, ignited over night in the hills above residential West Los Angeles, and Los Angeles officials said some homes had been destroyed.

In Sonoma County, where the Kincade Fire has been burning for five days, almost 80,000 structures remain threatened by the wildfire, 96 have already been destroyed and 16 more were damaged, Cal Fire said in an incident report at 7 a.m. Monday.

Historic, hurricane-strength winds plagued Northern California late Saturday into Sunday, helping swell the state’s biggest wildfire of 2019 to more than 66,000 acres — an area of 103 square miles — as of Cal Fire’s latest incident report. The fire ignited late Wednesday night in the hills near Geyserville.

LeBron James and family sent fleeing

Updated at 7:35 a.m.

Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James reported on his travails through the night. The Getty Fire in west Los Angeles forced James and his family to flee their home at around 4 a.m. Monday. James initially reported on twitter, “I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

Later, he reported they had found a place, tweeting: “Crazy night man!” He offered a prayer for affected families, and added, “my best wishes to the first responders right now doing what they do best!”

100-mph gust hit near Geyserville, PG&E says

Updated at 7:30 a.m.

PG&E says its equipment recorded a 102-mph gust on Pine Flat Road, located just east of Geyserville, at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The six highest wind speeds recorded Sunday across PG&E’s service area all came in Sonoma County, including a 93-mph burst in the north Healdsburg hills, the utility company said in a news release announcing the weather “all clear” to begin power restoration activity.

Getty Fire erupts in Los Angeles

Updated at 7:30 a.m.

A hillside wildfire erupted in the early morning Monday along the 405 freeway corridor, putting more than 3,000 homes in danger in upscale hill neighborhoods near the Getty Center museum in west Los Angeles.

The fire has closed the 405 freeway, a main commuter passage from the San Fernando Valley into Los Angeles.

Los Angeles authorities said the Getty Center is not in danger at the moment.

Kincade Fire containment shrinks, winds continue

Updated at 7 a.m.

Cal Fire reported the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County as 5 percent contained by Monday morning, down from an earlier containment total of 10 percent. The weekend’s severe wind event led the wildfire to reinvigorate after relatively calm conditions Friday.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are still possible Monday morning, according to Cal Fire’s. The fire is burning in hilly terrain, presenting significant challenges for the 4,150 total fire personnel assigned as of Monday morning.

A National Weather Service-issued red flag warning continues through Monday for many parts of Northern California.

Evacuations still in place, 15 centers set up

Updated at 7 a.m.

All mandatory evacuation orders in place Sunday evening remain in place Monday, according to Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The sweeping evacuation area includes 10 “zones” that include the entire towns of Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor, plus a northern portion of Santa Rosa.

As of 5:18 a.m., Sonoma County says eight shelters are open for evacuees while seven others remain at capacity.

The open shelters include the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the Petaluma Cummnity Center, Muir Memory Care in Petaluma, Iglesia Cristiana in Petaluma, Napa Valley Expo, CrossWalk Community Church in Napa, and St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco.

The shelters at capacity are Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, Calvary Chapel of Petaluma, the Petaluma fairgrounds and veterans building, the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael, New Life Church in Santa Rosa, and Napa Valley College.

The Alameda County and Petaluma fairgrounds are each open as shelters for large animals.

Two firefighters injured, latest status unknown

Updated at 7 a.m.

Two Cal Fire personnel fighting the Kincade Fire have been injured, the agency said in a Sunday evening news conference.

One of the firefighters suffered serious injuries and was transported to a burn center in Sacramento, while the other firefighter’s injuries were minor and treated at a local hospital.

No further details were available early Monday on the seriously injured firefighter’s status.

No civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with the Kincade Fire.

Schools closed across Sonoma

Updated at 7 a.m.

All schools across all 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed Monday and Tuesday, the county’s office of education says.

The county will reassess the status for any closures needed Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Updates will be given each day at 4 p.m., the Sonoma County Office of Education says on its website.

70,000 homes in danger

Updated at 7 a.m.

Cal Fire’s latest incident report provides a breakdown of the 79,675 structures considered to be threatened by the Kincade Fire.

An estimated 70,425 of those structures are residences, 750 are commercial buildings and the remaining 8,500 are denoted “other,” a category that often includes outbuildings and other auxiliary structures.

Over 1 million PG&E customers lost power

Updated at 7 a.m.

PG&E said Sunday that its planned blackout ended up affecting 965,000 customers, and another 100,000 homes and businesses serviced by PG&E lost power unexpectedly Sunday due to extreme winds.

Another planned power shutoff is tentatively set for Tuesday morning, with PG&E announcing it is considering cutting power to parts of 32 counties.

Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s senior director of emergency preparedness, said Sunday that about 500,000 customers have received initial warning notices, but that figure could change before Tuesday morning.

In a tweet just after midnight, PG&E said Tuesday’s event could affect 520,000 to 640,000 customers across 35 counties.

Map of Kincade Fire The Kincade Fire evacuation area is inside the part of Sonoma County that PG&E shut down power on Thursday. Close the map key to view the map by pressing the "X" at the right. Source: Sonoma County