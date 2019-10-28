Pushed out by fire: 42 dogs and cats transferred from Sonoma County to Sacramento SPCA

The Humane Society of Sonoma County had to evacuate its Santa Rosa shelter because of the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County. The Sacramento SPCA said they got a call Sunday asking for help and it responded immediately.

The Sacramento SPCA transferred 20 dogs and 22 cats and kittens back to Sacramento. Those animals were available for adoption in Sonoma shelters and are not displaced because of the fire, according to the Sacramento SPCA.

In 2019, 530 total animals have been transferred to the Sacramento SPCA from overburdened shelters or shelters in crisis.

The Sacramento SPCA said the animals transferred from Sonoma County will be available for adoption soon. You can see some in the video above.