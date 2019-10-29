Fires

Maps: Check air quality near Kincade Fire and throughout California

Wildfire smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, the Getty Fire in the Los Angeles area and other smaller fires are impacting air quality across California, causing air quality alerts to be issued throughout the state this week.

When air quality is poor, officials recommend that children, older adults, pregnant women and people with existing heart and lung diseases reduce their exposure by staying inside and closing doors and windows.

Masks are widely considered to be unhelpful unless they are the N-95 respirator variety and properly fitted.

Recent studies have shown that wildfire smoke exposure can increase the risk of an older adult experiencing a heart attack or stroke, as well as harm a baby’s developing lungs.

Below are some maps you can use to check air quality in your area.

In California:

TODAY’S AIR QUALITY

This live-updating map shows the combined readings for particulate matter and ozone.
AQI Animation - https://files.airnowtech.org/airnow/today/anim_aqi_sacramento_ca.gif
Source: airnow.gov

In the Kincade Fire area:

TODAY’S AIR QUALITY

This live-updating map shows the combined readings for particulate matter and ozone.
AQI Animation - https://files.airnowtech.org/airnow/today/anim_aqi_sanfrancisco_ca.gif
Source: airnow.gov

In the Sacramento region:

TODAY’S AIR QUALITY

This live-updating map shows the combined readings for particulate matter and ozone.
AQI Animation - https://files.airnowtech.org/airnow/today/anim_aqi_sacramento_ca.gif
Source: airnow.gov

More information about wildfires burning in California:

