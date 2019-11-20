Map of current PG&E power outages in the Sacramento region

Here are the current power outages in the PG&E service area in the Sacramento region. These outages could be due to a public safety power shutoff — generally triggered in response to the potential for high winds in dry conditions that produce extreme fire danger — or because of other issues with the electrical grid.

In the event of a public safety power shutoff due to high winds, areas that aren’t experiencing windy conditions can be affected because of the interconnected nature of the power grid. The company generally begins notifying customers 48 hours in advance of a potential shutoff, and must inspect its equipment after the high winds cease before turning the power back on.

During a shutoff, PG&E opens community resource centers where people can go to recharge cell phones and find restrooms, bottled water and air conditioning.