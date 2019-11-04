Firefighters halt 7 spot fires along I-80 near Auburn, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire says firefighters put out seven small fires that ignited along the right side of eastbound Interstate 80 in Placer County on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Firefighters have extinguished seven small spot fires that popped up Monday afternoon along the side of Interstate 80 in Placer County, authorities say.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a tweet that the fires all sparked along the right side of eastbound I-80 between Newcastle and the Russell Road exit north of Auburn, a stretch of less than 6 miles.

The fires were first reported shortly after 12:15 p.m., but were handled by fire crews before 1 p.m. with no lanes of I-80 blocked at that time, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation, Cal Fire says.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters stopped 7 spot fires on Eastbound Interstate 80 East of Newcastle up to Russell Road in Auburn. The cause of the road side spots is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gtGxxRB2Cv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 4, 2019