Fires
Firefighters halt 7 spot fires along I-80 near Auburn, Cal Fire says
Firefighters have extinguished seven small spot fires that popped up Monday afternoon along the side of Interstate 80 in Placer County, authorities say.
Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a tweet that the fires all sparked along the right side of eastbound I-80 between Newcastle and the Russell Road exit north of Auburn, a stretch of less than 6 miles.
The fires were first reported shortly after 12:15 p.m., but were handled by fire crews before 1 p.m. with no lanes of I-80 blocked at that time, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation, Cal Fire says.
