New wildfire in Lake County burning 100 acres, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire personnel are responding to a 100-acre wildfire that started Tuesday morning in a remote area of Lake County about 12 miles northeast of Clearlake.

The Eagle Fire is 0 percent contained, burning along Walker Ridge and Bartlett Springs roads near the Lake-Colusa county line, Cal Fire said in a tweet just after 7 a.m.

Cal Fire reported the fire at 50 acres shortly after 7 a.m., then doubled the estimated size to 100 acres in an update just before 7:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The fire is burning in Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa area, the same unit that has been battling the Kincade Fire for nearly two weeks.

New Incident: #EagleFire off Walker Ridge Road and Bartlett Springs Road, 12 miles northeast of Clearlake in Lake County is 50 acres. https://t.co/8H35kllXgs pic.twitter.com/3Lzjrb50sp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 5, 2019