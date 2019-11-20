Update: PG&E delays power shutoffs in Sierra foothill counties due to ‘evolving weather’

PG&E has delayed the start of Wednesday’s intentional blackouts by at least a few hours in several counties, including Placer, Nevada and El Dorado, as some rain started to fall in the foothills.

Thousands of customers across those three counties, plus parts of Butte, Sierra, Plumas and Yuba counties and the Guerneville area in Sonoma, were initially expected to lose power starting between about 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., PG&E said in earlier statements.

But in social media posts just after 10 a.m., the utility company confirmed it had not yet shut off power in those areas due to “evolving weather conditions,” and that it is continuing to monitor and evaluate the “need and timing for shutoffs.”

Placer and Nevada counties in social media posts Wednesday morning said they were informed that PG&E would begin the power shutoff at 11 a.m.

In an emailed statement just after 11:15 a.m., PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said conditions were still being evaluated.

The delayed regions had been estimated to include at least 93,000 of the 150,000 customers that PG&E had said, in statements Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, would likely lose power during its latest “public safety power shutoff” event, first announced earlier this week.

PG&E did begin blackouts in the North Bay and Napa areas between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Power has been shut off to customers in parts of Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma (excluding Guerneville), Tehama and Yolo counties since earlier Wednesday morning, PG&E said in the tweet.

#PSPS: PG&E has begun turning power off for safety. We continue to monitor evolving weather conditions to determine need and timing for additional shutoffs. https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/tX7rtFm35g — PG&E (@PGE4Me) November 20, 2019 An animation of the visible satellite imagery the past hour. Abundant cloud cover continues to stream east to west as an upper low spins over SoCal. Snow showers remain possible over the Sierra (south of Hwy 50). High clouds to linger a few more hours south of I-80. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/R6mijkBoMH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 20, 2019

A band of precipitation blowing from east to west was over the Tahoe area before 8 a.m., radar images showed, and the National Weather Service tweeted around 10 a.m. that the “abundant cloud cover” is continuing to flow westward. Parts of the Sierra south of Highway 50 have also seen snow.

PG&E earlier this week announced plans to cut power in response to a significant wind event combined with dry conditions, initially estimating that more than 300,000 customers would lose power before deciding on a final projection of about 150,000 customers across 18 Northern California counties.