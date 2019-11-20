Amid gusty winds, two-alarm fire breaks out in Sacramento County

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire burning near Steelhead Creek in Elverta, authorities say.

The fire started in the 7800 block of East Levee Road around 1 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet. Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said there are some homes near that area, “but it doesn’t seem like anything is directly threatened at this time.”

Wade noted that gusty wind conditions are “definitely a concern today” in terms of vegetation fires spreading quickly.

No other details were immediately available.

2 Alarm Grass Fire near the 7800 Block of East Levee Rd. Crews are on scene and diligently working to contain and extinguish to fire. pic.twitter.com/ChyHOx78Ez — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) November 20, 2019