All clear in Oroville: Wildfire threat briefly forces evacuations amid red flag warning

Update: At 4:45 p.m., Oroville police lifted the warning.

Original story:

Oroville police have ordered evacuations of a neighborhood near Highway 70 and the Feather River because of a vegetation fire that erupted in the area Thursday afternoon.

Residents from Grand Avenue south to Oroville Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard are under orders to evacuate.

An evacuation order also was issued for residents in the area of the Feather River south to Oroville Dam Boulevard east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that it is helping with what has been dubbed the Grand Fire.

“We are assisting @OrovilleFire on a vegetation fire at Highway 70 and Grand Avenue,” Cal Fire tweeted. “We sent aircraft, dozers, and engines.”

Much of Northern California remains under a red flag warning because of high winds and warm conditions that are expected to continue until Friday, and the Grand Fire is the latest blaze to affect Butte County residents, who have been devastated by wildland fires in recent years.

Last month, what was then called the Bear Fire destroyed much of Berry Creek, about 20 miles southwest of where the Grand Fire is burning, and killed 12 residents.