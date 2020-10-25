Fires have started as Northern California braces for high winds amid planned blackouts

Northern California is bracing for high winds and critical fire danger heading into Monday morning amid planned blackouts that are set to affect hundreds of thousands of people.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. began shutting off the lights Sunday morning and by 4 p.m., more than 110,000 customers were in the dark.

That number could more than triple by Monday, when an estimated 361,000 homes and businesses across Northern California could be included in the power outage, a blackout spanning parts of 36 counties that could affect 800,000 people.

Thus far, 12,000 customers in Butte County have been plunged into darkness, along with nearly 20,000 in Nevada County, 11,000 in El Dorado County around Placerville and Diamond Springs and 25,000 in Shasta County, where several fires have already erupted as fast-moving winds bear down on the region.

The 50-acre Dersch Fire sprang up southeast of Redding on Sunday afternoon, and though small, Cal Fire crews have yet to achieve any containment on the blaze. Southwest of Redding, another wildfire, the Point Fire, also ignited, and has reached 225 acres and 30% containment. A third, the Olinda Fire, has burned 5 acres southwest of Anderson and is 60% contained.

Although PG&E scaled back the size of its public safety power shutoff by about 105,000 customers due to better-than-expected conditions, the forecast promises highly hazardous weather through Monday.

Following a red flag warning for the majority of Northern California set to last through Tuesday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office predicted winds that could peak at more than 70 miles per hour in certain areas, plus minimum daytime humidities potentially as low as 4%.

The Sacramento Valley is expected to see wind gusts up to 50 mph, while the mountains and foothills could see gusts of 60 mph. The forecast prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory Sunday lasting through Monday morning in the Bay Area and parts of the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters warned that the high winds could knock down power lines, posing yet another danger of fire starts.

These winds, according to the weather service, will be the strongest Northern California has seen this season, which may result in PG&E’s largest power outage this year.

Between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, forecasters predicted sustained winds between 20 and 35 miles per hour with gusts around up to 50 miles an hour in general. At the highest peaks like Donner Pass, gusts could hit 70 miles per hour.

The weather service said the incoming wind patterns align with those responsible for many massive and deadly wildfires in recent California history.

“Extreme fire weather conditions are forecast through tomorrow due to strong winds, low humidity values, and dry fuels. The strongest winds will occur today and tonight, before gradually trending downward on Tuesday,” NWS officials wrote in a forecast discussion. “The meteorological synoptic setup is uncomfortably similar to recent past events in northern California such as October 27-28, 2019 (Kincade Fire rapid growth), November 8, 2018 (Camp Fire rapid growth) and October 8-9, 2017 (2017 Wine Country Fires rapid growth).”