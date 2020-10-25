PG&E wildfire shutoffs begin — up to 800,000 Californians could be in the dark by evening

Note: The Sacramento Bee has lifted the paywall on this critical public service information. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

With Northern California facing the most dangerous windstorm of 2020, PG&E says it has begun to shut off power to an estimated 361,000 homes and businesses as severe red flag warnings go into effect and wildfire risks intensify. The blackout began Sunday morning, with customers in Redding being the first to lose power.

Roughly 60,000 homes and businesses around the Sacramento region could be plunged into darkness Sunday.

The public safety power shutoff, first announced late Friday, could be the largest of the year, conjuring up memories of the series of massive blackouts Pacific Gas and Electric Co. imposed last October. On Sunday, company officials revised the number down by about 33,000 customers from Saturday’s estimate, which had been reduced by 72,000 customers from the original estimate of 466,000.

The latest blackout started Sunday morning and will last through late Monday, affecting parts of 36 counties across PG&E’s vast territory, with much of the shutoff occurring in the Sierra foothills and the Bay Area. As many as 800,000 Californians across Northern and Central California could be plunged into darkness in the fifth wildfire safety outage this year.

PG&E’s reduction in the blackout was largely due to favorable changes in the weather forecast, with about 105,000 customers originally estimated to be included in the shutoff being able to keep their power for this reason. An additional 84,000 customers included in the original estimate will keep their power due to islanding areas with power, using temporary generation and other methods to circumvent blackouts.

In its revision, PG&E scaled the blackout down as it said forecasts showed a decrease in the likelihood of high winds in places like Santa Rosa, which has seen some of the worst fires in the state for three years. The number of customers affected there, for example, was less than 2,000 after it was originally set to 15,000 homes and businesses

Residents around the Sacramento region, including about 38,000 in El Dorado County, 17,000 in Placer County, 4,600 in Yuba County and 165 in Yolo County, were among those who faced interruption.

Nevada County was preparing for the largest outage among the 36 counties, with about 40,500 customers potentially facing the shutoff.

Homes and businesses in Sacramento County and Roseville, which are served by other utilities such as SMUD, are not part of the planned outage.

“We’re seeing four extremes in the weather for this potential PSPS event: extremely high winds, extremely low humidity, extreme dry fuels due to the hottest average temperatures over the last six months according to records that go back 126 years, and extreme drought across the territory given lack of rainfall,” said PG&E’s Scott Strenfel, head of meteorology and fire science, in a prepared statement Friday.

“While temperatures are expected to drop heading into this event with cold weather expected in some areas, the high winds, low humidity, dry fuels and lack of rainfall continues to result in high fire hazard conditions.”

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for practically all of Northern California and said wind gusts could top 70 mph.

Wildfire damages drove PG&E into bankruptcy in early 2019, following the wine country fires of 2017 and the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history. The utility exited bankruptcy this summer but faces enormous pressure to avoid causing more wildfires.

Last fall it was blamed for the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which was ignited by a transmission line that remained active even while that area was under a public safety blackout. The company has told investors that liabilities from Kincade could reach $600 million.

This year, the company is under investigation in connection with the Zogg Fire, which killed four people in Shasta County last month.

Wind alone cannot directly cause a fire to spark, but it can lead one that’s ignited to grow out-of-control rapidly. Gusty weather can also knock down power equipment, an area of recent concern in California.

Wildfires have always been part of life in California. The past four years have brought some of the most destructive and deadliest wildfires in the state’s modern history.

Nearly 180 people have lost their lives since 2017. More than 41,000 structures have been destroyed and nearly 7 million acres have burned. That’s roughly the size of Massachusetts.