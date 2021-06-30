Blue Fire update: ‘Full suppression response’ and evacuations near Shaver Lake

Forrest Service commanders Wednesday ordered 100 more fire personnel into the battle against the Blue Fire burning south of Shaver Lake, in a “full suppression response.”

The fire, which erupted Tuesday afternoon, forced evacuations for residents along Road 10S02, (Peterson Mill) to Nutmeg Saddle.

It had burned about 125 acres. It was burning in a northwest direction, toward the 2020 Creek Fire area, and toward a ridge line at Soaproot Saddle. Firefighting officials are hopeful that a fire break created by forest workers will aid in slowing the fire’s progress. The fire is burning in timber and short grass. Cal Fire is assisting the forest service in the battle.

The fire was being closely watched after the devastating Creek Fire.

Said Assemblyman Jim Patterson on Tuesday night: “It will be a long night for our friends and families living near Blue Canyon. Please keep them, and all the fire crews working to stop this fire, in your prayers tonight.”

CAL FIRE is assisting the USFS with a wildland fire in Blue Canyon near 10S04 rd & 10S005 rd 6 miles south of Shaver Lake. The fire is 120 acres currently burning south. Evacuations on Road 10S02 to Nutmeg Saddle. Follow @usfs_r5 for more information. #BlueFire pic.twitter.com/iltxXZaFwq — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 30, 2021