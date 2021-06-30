Evacuations being ordered for new wildfire burning in Northern California north of Redding

The Salt Fire is burning north of Redding. Forest Service officials said Wednesday that it’s east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit. U.S. Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Evacuations are being ordered Wednesday as a new wildfire is burning in Northern California.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post evacuations are taking place in the Lakehead area. Shasta County deputies said the evacuation center is Central Valley High School on La Mesa Avenue in Shasta Lake.

The blaze, burning north of Redding, is being called the Salt Fire. Forest Service officials said the fire is burning east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit.

Evacuations are also being ordered for Zola Drive, Cordes Court and Solus Campground Road, according to Shasta deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said residents of Gregory Creek Road should shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.

Cal Fire’s Shasta Trinity Unit is also on the scene. Officials said a full fire response of engines, crews and aerial fire support are responding to the incident and additional resources are on order.

