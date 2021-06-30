What we know Wednesday about the Lava Fire burning in Northern California

With Mount Shasta in the background, a firefighter cools down hot spots on Monday, June 28, 2021, after the Lava Fire swept through the area north of Weed, Calif. AP

Here’s what we know Wednesday morning about the Lava Fire, which erupted last week in Siskiyou County after a lighting strike and so far has burned more than 27 square miles in a rural area of Northern California.

Cause: A lighting strike Friday hit a tree and sparked a small fire in an extremely remote area of an old lava flow east of Weed. Since ignition, the fire has continued to spread and endanger area communities and marijuana farms.

Size: As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 17,591 acres, and was at 19% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is managing the response. The containment was down from 20% late Tuesday.

Location: Fire is burning 3½ miles east of Weed and 4½ miles southeast of Lake Shastina.

Firefighting resources: Forest Service officials said Wednesday 927 personnel are battling the blaze, and that crews “made good progress on the western edge of the fire, cutting off progression into the communities.”

Damages/injuries: One man was shot to death by police Monday night at a road closure at the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision. Authorities say the man was shot after he opened fire on officers at the scene, which included Siskiyou County deputies, Etna Police Department officers and a California Fish and Wildlife warden.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday. No reports of other injuries or property damage were released as of Wednesday morning.

Evacuations/road closures: Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley ordered evacuated off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane. Mount Shasta Vista subdivision also ordered evacuated, along with homes on the north side of Hoy Road, both east and west sides of Big Springs Road, Harry Cash Road, 4 Corners to Hart Road and County Road A-12. Highway 97 closed for 30 miles between Weed and Juniper Lodge.

Shelters: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services said in a release Tuesday that the Red Cross will now be operating an evacuation shelter at Jackson Street School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka. There is a large parking area available for trailers, officials said.

Outlook: Federal officials have approved a grant to allow for reimbursement of up to 75 percent of firefighting costs as Forest Service and Cal Fire firefighters battle high temperatures, low humidity and steep, rugged terrain where the fire is burning. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Western governors are set for a virtual briefing Wednesday morning with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss Western wildfires and the heat wave hitting the Northwest.